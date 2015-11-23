 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12935390
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV320.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV48.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Lumberjack worker cutting firewood with heavy axe
4k00:11Lumberjack worker cutting firewood with heavy axe
Lumberjack cuts wood logs with splitting axe for firewood
4k00:22Lumberjack cuts wood logs with splitting axe for firewood
Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:56Male lumberjack chopping firewood with axe in backyard
Lumberjack cutting wood with axe, male worker splitting logs outdoors
4k00:11Lumberjack cutting wood with axe, male worker splitting logs outdoors
Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace
4k00:09Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace
Lumberjack cutting wood with axe, male worker splitting logs outdoors
4k00:09Lumberjack cutting wood with axe, male worker splitting logs outdoors
Lumberjack cutting firewood with axe in backyard
hd00:35Lumberjack cutting firewood with axe in backyard
Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace
4k00:23Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace
See all

Related stock videos

Man Hand takes Warm Winter Boots from a Shelf near Fireplace. 4K. Vintage folk boots near the Cozy Fireside. Shoes getting warm near the burning fire at home, in chalet. Autumn and Winter Concept
4k00:14Man Hand takes Warm Winter Boots from a Shelf near Fireplace. 4K. Vintage folk boots near the Cozy Fireside. Shoes getting warm near the burning fire at home, in chalet. Autumn and Winter Concept
A man carves a wooden statue with a chainsaw.
hd00:08A man carves a wooden statue with a chainsaw.
Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:15Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
Man chopping large log into fire wood outdoors in Pacific Northwest forest.
4k00:14Man chopping large log into fire wood outdoors in Pacific Northwest forest.
Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
hd00:30Overhead Aerial Video of Lumberjack Splitting his Wood for the Winter
Man sawing wood by chainsaw
hd00:15Man sawing wood by chainsaw
A man carves a wooden statue from a log with a chainsaw. Wooden sculptures.
hd00:06A man carves a wooden statue from a log with a chainsaw. Wooden sculptures.
Backlit shot of man Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Close up. Shot in 6k with cine lens.
4k00:06Backlit shot of man Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Close up. Shot in 6k with cine lens.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords