0
Stock video
Lumberman cutting firewood logs with axe, man splitting wood to fit the fireplace
B
- Stock footage ID: 12935378
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|335.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|231 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|44.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:14Man Hand takes Warm Winter Boots from a Shelf near Fireplace. 4K. Vintage folk boots near the Cozy Fireside. Shoes getting warm near the burning fire at home, in chalet. Autumn and Winter Concept