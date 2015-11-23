0
Stock video
Sunset behind bare treetop in winter, sunset to night time lapse footage, 4k uhd footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 12935282
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|382.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|245.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|57 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:17Horror fog sunset on mountain aerial. Red mist over spooky pine forest. Nobody sun nature landscape. Foggy clouds at scary wild coniferous trees. Cottage at fir wood in bloody shadows. Cinematic shot
hd00:20Thousands of bats fly at sunset as giant plumes of insects dance in the sky above silhouetted treetops. 1080p