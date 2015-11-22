 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Garbage truck on landfill, environment issue and nature pollution concept.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12913970
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Garbage dump (landfill)
hd00:21Garbage dump (landfill)
Uyuni, Bolivia - April 25, 2017: Street exhibition in the train cemetery of Uyuni in Bolivia
hd00:20Uyuni, Bolivia - April 25, 2017: Street exhibition in the train cemetery of Uyuni in Bolivia
MUMBAI, INDIA - 9 NOVEMBER 2014: Unidentified people work at the Deonar garbage dump in Mumbai. Heat waves distort the view somewhat.
4k00:16MUMBAI, INDIA - 9 NOVEMBER 2014: Unidentified people work at the Deonar garbage dump in Mumbai. Heat waves distort the view somewhat.
Scoop dredger dumps scrap on a conveyor belt
hd00:27Scoop dredger dumps scrap on a conveyor belt
Garbage dump (landfill)
hd00:22Garbage dump (landfill)
Garbage dump (landfill)
hd00:17Garbage dump (landfill)
plowed field in autumn, agricultural field, arable land, agricultural field near the highway, cars passing on the road for the field
hd00:08plowed field in autumn, agricultural field, arable land, agricultural field near the highway, cars passing on the road for the field
CIRCA 2010s - Marines practice an amphibious landing assault on a beach during a wartime exercise.
hd00:23CIRCA 2010s - Marines practice an amphibious landing assault on a beach during a wartime exercise.
See all

Related stock videos

Big orange machine clears the asphalt with a sweeper - back view
4k00:09Big orange machine clears the asphalt with a sweeper - back view
34/35 Garbage truck transported and disposed trash on the landfill.Vehicle transporting garbage to waste.Truck disposing of garbage at dump.Ecological disaster.Tracking shot.Footage available in 25fps
hd00:2934/35 Garbage truck transported and disposed trash on the landfill.Vehicle transporting garbage to waste.Truck disposing of garbage at dump.Ecological disaster.Tracking shot.Footage available in 25fps
1/35 Garbage truck transported and disposed trash on the landfill. Vehicle transporting garbage to waste.Truck disposing of garbage at dump.Ecological disaster.Enviromental.Footage available in 25fps.
hd00:441/35 Garbage truck transported and disposed trash on the landfill. Vehicle transporting garbage to waste.Truck disposing of garbage at dump.Ecological disaster.Enviromental.Footage available in 25fps.
Aerial view on bulldozers working on the landfill. Environmental pollution. Landfill. Garbage trucks unload household waste at the landfill, top view.
4k00:14Aerial view on bulldozers working on the landfill. Environmental pollution. Landfill. Garbage trucks unload household waste at the landfill, top view.
Aerial view. A truck full of garbage goes through the dump. The dump truck with the waste goes for the disposal of garbage at the landfill.
4k00:12Aerial view. A truck full of garbage goes through the dump. The dump truck with the waste goes for the disposal of garbage at the landfill.
Aerial top view of Giant garbage mountain in trash dump or open landfill, Trash trucks dump waste products polluting in an trash dump, Group Workers hands sorting garbage for recycling
4k00:23Aerial top view of Giant garbage mountain in trash dump or open landfill, Trash trucks dump waste products polluting in an trash dump, Group Workers hands sorting garbage for recycling
DRONE: Flock of birds flies above trucks being serviced and driving around a field close to a scrapyard. Bulldozer and a garbage truck parked by a pile of debris near a large industrial junkyard.
4k00:27DRONE: Flock of birds flies above trucks being serviced and driving around a field close to a scrapyard. Bulldozer and a garbage truck parked by a pile of debris near a large industrial junkyard.
Junk garbage truck details of chains in winter time
4k00:28Junk garbage truck details of chains in winter time

Related video keywords