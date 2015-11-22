0
Stock video
Flock of gulls feeding on city junkyard, environment issue and nature pollution concept.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12913796
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|252.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|119.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:07Mountaineers climbing at Mount Savalan summit in Savalan, Iran. Savalan is the third highest mountain in Iran.
4k00:21AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2018. 4K aerial zoom in view of bulldozers and people working on a landfill dump site with hundreds of European White Storks scavenging or food
hd00:09A bulldozer tractor pushes garbage from a mountain in a city dump on the background of a large number of gulls during the day in clear weather, heat, summer
Related stock videos
hd00:28Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:17Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
4k00:18A seagull eats bread from the hands of a woman against the backdrop of the picturesque fjords of Norway. Journey to Scandinavia and the amazing nature of the Nordic countries
hd00:29Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:20Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD