 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Flock of gulls feeding on city junkyard, environment issue and nature pollution concept.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12913796
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV252.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV119.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Mountaineers climbing at Mount Savalan summit in Savalan, Iran. Savalan is the third highest mountain in Iran.
hd00:07Mountaineers climbing at Mount Savalan summit in Savalan, Iran. Savalan is the third highest mountain in Iran.
Garbage dump
hd00:12Garbage dump
AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2018. 4K aerial zoom in view of bulldozers and people working on a landfill dump site with hundreds of European White Storks scavenging or food
4k00:21AFRICA,SOUTH AFRICA,CIRCA 2018. 4K aerial zoom in view of bulldozers and people working on a landfill dump site with hundreds of European White Storks scavenging or food
Herd of merino sheep in the arid mountains of Patagonia in Argentina
4k00:41Herd of merino sheep in the arid mountains of Patagonia in Argentina
Landfill and truck Description: Garbage truck on landfill
hd00:18Landfill and truck Description: Garbage truck on landfill
A bulldozer tractor pushes garbage from a mountain in a city dump on the background of a large number of gulls during the day in clear weather, heat, summer
hd00:09A bulldozer tractor pushes garbage from a mountain in a city dump on the background of a large number of gulls during the day in clear weather, heat, summer
Huge garbage dump near forest
hd00:13Huge garbage dump near forest
Walking in a big waste dump with a flying vulture in a desert. CHICLAYO, PERU, DECEMBER 2017
4k00:24Walking in a big waste dump with a flying vulture in a desert. CHICLAYO, PERU, DECEMBER 2017
See all

Related stock videos

Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:28Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:17Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
A seagull eats bread from the hands of a woman against the backdrop of the picturesque fjords of Norway. Journey to Scandinavia and the amazing nature of the Nordic countries
4k00:18A seagull eats bread from the hands of a woman against the backdrop of the picturesque fjords of Norway. Journey to Scandinavia and the amazing nature of the Nordic countries
Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds flies in strong winds. Slow motion.
hd00:19Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds flies in strong winds. Slow motion.
Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds flies in strong winds. Slow motion.
hd00:19Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds flies in strong winds. Slow motion.
Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:29Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
hd00:20Seagulls flying against the blue sky. Flock of birds floating on air currents of wind. Big seagull soaring over the Mediterranean sea. Greece. Slow motion. HD
A lonely dove flies in the blue sky. The sky is clear and clean without clouds. The white dove quickly soars into the sky, a symbol of freedom and will.
hd00:14A lonely dove flies in the blue sky. The sky is clear and clean without clouds. The white dove quickly soars into the sky, a symbol of freedom and will.

Related video keywords