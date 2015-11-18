 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Spooky winter season time lapse footage with silhouettes of bare treetops and clouds in background

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12841538
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV333.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV44.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Electric utility poles supporting overhead power lines and clouds moving across the sky, time lapse footage
4k00:22Electric utility poles supporting overhead power lines and clouds moving across the sky, time lapse footage
Cloudscape at Joshua Tree National Park Time Lapse
hd00:30Cloudscape at Joshua Tree National Park Time Lapse
Morning view of a cloudy day from Griya Persada Hotel, Yogyakarta, Indonesia on August. 2019. The hotel is located on a highland so it is often to see mist around the area.
sd00:17Morning view of a cloudy day from Griya Persada Hotel, Yogyakarta, Indonesia on August. 2019. The hotel is located on a highland so it is often to see mist around the area.
Smoke coming out of Industrial chimney
hd00:11Smoke coming out of Industrial chimney
Three timelapse sequences, one with motion, of the dramatic sunset over the fells and through the forest in Bowland, Lancashire, UK
hd00:45Three timelapse sequences, one with motion, of the dramatic sunset over the fells and through the forest in Bowland, Lancashire, UK
Hamilton, Ontario, Canada December 2018 Heavy industrial pollution from smokestacks into environment
4k00:30Hamilton, Ontario, Canada December 2018 Heavy industrial pollution from smokestacks into environment
Smoke coming out of Industrial chimney
4k00:11Smoke coming out of Industrial chimney
Two smokestaks on snowy roof behind branches of trees in snowfall day
hd00:30Two smokestaks on snowy roof behind branches of trees in snowfall day
See all

Related stock videos

Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.
4k00:15Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.
Walking in forest on hiking trail while snowing in winter
4k00:15Walking in forest on hiking trail while snowing in winter
black tree trunk in a dark pine tree forest
4k00:10black tree trunk in a dark pine tree forest
Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.
4k00:13Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.
Flying away birds silhouettes among the treetops, evening sky in the background, autumn time
hd00:07Flying away birds silhouettes among the treetops, evening sky in the background, autumn time
Forest Winter season in Thailand
hd00:15Forest Winter season in Thailand
black tree trunk in a dark pine tree forest
4k00:10black tree trunk in a dark pine tree forest
Looped animation of flying through a scary forest
4k00:10Looped animation of flying through a scary forest

Related video keywords