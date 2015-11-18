0
Stock video
Spooky winter season time lapse footage with silhouettes of bare treetops and clouds in background
B
- Stock footage ID: 12841538
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|333.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|44.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:22Electric utility poles supporting overhead power lines and clouds moving across the sky, time lapse footage
sd00:17Morning view of a cloudy day from Griya Persada Hotel, Yogyakarta, Indonesia on August. 2019. The hotel is located on a highland so it is often to see mist around the area.
hd00:45Three timelapse sequences, one with motion, of the dramatic sunset over the fells and through the forest in Bowland, Lancashire, UK
4k00:30Hamilton, Ontario, Canada December 2018 Heavy industrial pollution from smokestacks into environment
Related stock videos
4k00:15Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.
4k00:13Pov driving passing by forest mountain pine trees surrounded in mist and fog.Pov point of view driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest pine trees at winter.