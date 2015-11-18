 
0

Stock video

Time lapse footage of dark winter clouds behind tin metal garage door.

B

By Bits And Splits

  Stock footage ID: 12841454
Video clip length: 00:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV353 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV141.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.9 MB

See all

