0
Stock video
Man cutting wood trunk with chainsaw, lumberjack in action sawing firewood trunks.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12841304
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|226.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24details band sawing machine for ferrous materials, used by blacksmiths to cut rods and metal plates
4k00:14A blacksmith working with an anvil hammer with hot iron in the open air. Close-up view. 4k footage.
Related stock videos
4k00:06Backlit shot of man Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Close up. Shot in 6k with cine lens.
4k00:47Closeup macro shot of Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Wood shavings in the air. Slow motion.
hd00:12Lumberjacks woodsman cutting a big trunk log with a chainsaw. Woodchips in the air. Shot in 6k with cine lens.