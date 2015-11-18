 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Two men cutting wood logs with chainsaw, lumberjack in action sawing firewood trunks.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12841292
Video clip length: 00:49FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV698 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV362.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV73.3 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Close up of male feet walking over wood log lying in pine forest. Unrecognizable young man spending time on nature during travel. Concept of vacation or holiday. Low angle of view. Slow motion
hd00:26Close up of male feet walking over wood log lying in pine forest. Unrecognizable young man spending time on nature during travel. Concept of vacation or holiday. Low angle of view. Slow motion
Construction worker cuts wood chainsaw for future home. Protective mask and headphones on the head of the builder and a lot of sawdust. Hangar with a part of the future home on the background
4k00:13Construction worker cuts wood chainsaw for future home. Protective mask and headphones on the head of the builder and a lot of sawdust. Hangar with a part of the future home on the background
Senior man wearing protective glasses cuts off metal construction with a circular saw
4k00:15Senior man wearing protective glasses cuts off metal construction with a circular saw
See all

Related stock videos

Woman gets frustrated and takes over furniture assembly in new apartment
hd00:20Woman gets frustrated and takes over furniture assembly in new apartment
Two carpenters are analyzing construction plans using documents.
hd00:24Two carpenters are analyzing construction plans using documents.
Young man gets out of bed puts slippers
hd00:15Young man gets out of bed puts slippers
Man with knife cut a wooden stick 2
hd00:17Man with knife cut a wooden stick 2
Couple sitting on the floor and assembling furniture together for new apartment
hd00:29Couple sitting on the floor and assembling furniture together for new apartment
Woman cleaning the house and obstructing the man's view of the TV. Wide shot. High definition video.
hd00:27Woman cleaning the house and obstructing the man's view of the TV. Wide shot. High definition video.
The main carpenter is explaining things to another carpenter using site plans. Carpentry shop background
hd00:15The main carpenter is explaining things to another carpenter using site plans. Carpentry shop background
man assembles furniture using a power screwdriver
hd00:24man assembles furniture using a power screwdriver

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1947 - Two lovers meet on a rocky shore as the waves crash behind them, and a shipbuilder drafts plans for the construction of a fishing boat.
4k00:48CIRCA 1947 - Two lovers meet on a rocky shore as the waves crash behind them, and a shipbuilder drafts plans for the construction of a fishing boat.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords