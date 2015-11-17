 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Driving car through residential neighborhood on a sunny autumn day, view through vehicle side window, passing by parks and apartment buildings

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12818069
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV422 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV191.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV41.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

drone shot of abandoned town Chernobyl
4k00:13drone shot of abandoned town Chernobyl
Hong Kong Apartment House Timelapse
4k00:05Hong Kong Apartment House Timelapse
Brooklyn Train Aerial
4k00:12Brooklyn Train Aerial
A High Angle Telephoto Close Up on Downtown Traffic and Skyways during a Winter Afternoon 4K UHD Timelapse
4k00:23A High Angle Telephoto Close Up on Downtown Traffic and Skyways during a Winter Afternoon 4K UHD Timelapse
New York, USA - October 03, 2014: Welcome sign in Chinatown, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
hd00:04New York, USA - October 03, 2014: Welcome sign in Chinatown, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
09 MARCH 2020, PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND: Cars and motorcycles driving down the street in Patong
4k00:2409 MARCH 2020, PATONG, PHUKET, THAILAND: Cars and motorcycles driving down the street in Patong
Construction. Building.
hd00:10Construction. Building.
aerial Footage of empty abandoned and a quiet office area streets of Bekasi - Indonesia during Covid-19 corona virus outbreak epidemic. Bekasi - Indonesia May, 8, 2020
hd00:08aerial Footage of empty abandoned and a quiet office area streets of Bekasi - Indonesia during Covid-19 corona virus outbreak epidemic. Bekasi - Indonesia May, 8, 2020
See all

Related stock videos

Hyperlapse timelapse of night city traffic on 6-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in Beverly Hills, CA. 4K UHD vertical aerial view.
4k00:07Hyperlapse timelapse of night city traffic on 6-way stop street intersection circle roundabout in Beverly Hills, CA. 4K UHD vertical aerial view.
Atlanta Aerial v345 Vertical view flying low over Ansley neighborhood and Midtown area sunny 11/17
4k00:30Atlanta Aerial v345 Vertical view flying low over Ansley neighborhood and Midtown area sunny 11/17
Los Angeles Aerial Beverly Hills v57 Low flying vertical aerial over Beverly Hills neighborhood. 2/24/15
hd00:30Los Angeles Aerial Beverly Hills v57 Low flying vertical aerial over Beverly Hills neighborhood. 2/24/15
Aerial top down view of houses and streets in beautiful residential neighbourhood during fall season in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
4k00:33Aerial top down view of houses and streets in beautiful residential neighbourhood during fall season in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Point of View of Car Passenger on a Drive through Suburban Neighborhood - Columbus, Ohio
4k00:19Point of View of Car Passenger on a Drive through Suburban Neighborhood - Columbus, Ohio
Los Angeles Aerial Beverly Hills v58 Low flying vertical aerial over Beverly Hills neighborhood. 2/24/15
hd00:30Los Angeles Aerial Beverly Hills v58 Low flying vertical aerial over Beverly Hills neighborhood. 2/24/15
Aerial view of a white car driving through a suburban neighborhood arriving at home; drone follow shot
4k00:30Aerial view of a white car driving through a suburban neighborhood arriving at home; drone follow shot
Glendale Aerial v3 Vertical shot flying over neighborhood.
4k00:22Glendale Aerial v3 Vertical shot flying over neighborhood.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Atlanta Aerial v384 Flying over downtown, night view 1/18
4k00:26Atlanta Aerial v384 Flying over downtown, night view 1/18
Aerial view of Lombard Street. Famous crooked street with eight hairpin turns. Several buildings located in Russian Hill an upscale residential neighborhood. San Francisco, California. US. Shot in 8K.
4k00:18Aerial view of Lombard Street. Famous crooked street with eight hairpin turns. Several buildings located in Russian Hill an upscale residential neighborhood. San Francisco, California. US. Shot in 8K.
Richmond Virginia Aerial Birsdeye to panoramic sunset cityscape views 10/17
4k00:24Richmond Virginia Aerial Birsdeye to panoramic sunset cityscape views 10/17
Thailand Bangkok Aerial v54 High vertical cityscape with freeway detail view
4k00:40Thailand Bangkok Aerial v54 High vertical cityscape with freeway detail view

Related video keywords