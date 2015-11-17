0
Stock video
Low angle shot of deciduous autumn treetop, dry leaves falling from the branches.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12817982
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|295 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|344.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|74.8 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24LOW ANGLE VIEW: Warm autumn sun shining through colorful foliage treetops on beautiful sunny day. Sunbeams peaking through colorful tall tree branches in vibrant autumn forest. Gorgeous fall foliage.
4k00:30LOW ANGLE POV, CLOSE UP: Spinning under colorful foliage tree canopies on beautiful sunny day. Colorful leaves on tall tree branches fluttering in wind. Walk through vibrant autumn fall foliage forest
Related stock videos
hd00:20Early autumn in forest aerial top view. Mixed forest, green conifers, deciduous trees with yellow leaves. Fall colors countryside woodland. Drone zoom out spins above colorful texture in nature
4k00:24Magical mountain forest with the trees growing on hills . Warm sunbeams illuminating the trunks and lovely plants. Gimbal shot with parallax effect.
4k00:24Top down view of autumn forest, fall woodland aerial shot. Drone fly over pine trees and yellow treetops. Zoom out and spin colorful texture in nature. Flight over woods, natural background in motion
hd00:13Panning shot of treetops in autumn, with falling leaves and the sun shining through the foliage
4k00:33SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Beautiful maple leaves rustle in the autumn breeze blowing through the picturesque park. Cinematic shot of golden tree leaves swaying in the winds blowing through forest.
4k00:29AERIAL: Flying above the stunning colorful treetops with turning leaves on sunny day. Beautiful autumn trees in yellow, orange and red forest on sunny autumn day. Fall foliage in autumn forest