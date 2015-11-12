0
Stock video
Under the deciduous autumn treetop, shedding leaves falling from the branches, sunlight beaming through golden leaves.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12741071
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|187.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|216.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|46.1 MB
