 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Slider shot of shedding autumn leaves falling on the ground lawn, beautiful fall season scenery with golden leaves on wind.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12740942
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV190.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.4 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Field with wild Poppy flowers during sunset on the island of Gotland in Sweden
4k00:20Field with wild Poppy flowers during sunset on the island of Gotland in Sweden
Flowers on Sunny Day. Beautiful Orange Flowers in the Breeze with Ocean Background and Shallow Depth of Field
4k00:08Flowers on Sunny Day. Beautiful Orange Flowers in the Breeze with Ocean Background and Shallow Depth of Field
A wildfire burns out of control. Dangerous smoke billows from a brush fire in tall wetlands grasses. Flames and fire cause a dark gray and yellow plume of smoke billowing high into the sky.
4k00:17A wildfire burns out of control. Dangerous smoke billows from a brush fire in tall wetlands grasses. Flames and fire cause a dark gray and yellow plume of smoke billowing high into the sky.
Marigold flowers with a water flow background time lapse
hd00:08Marigold flowers with a water flow background time lapse
Tulips
hd00:25Tulips
Close up on grass with sun rays shine it in a beautiful autumn garden or park display of millions of shades of red and orange. Toned video. Prores 422.
4k00:09Close up on grass with sun rays shine it in a beautiful autumn garden or park display of millions of shades of red and orange. Toned video. Prores 422.
A garden of red-yellow tulips swinging in the wind...
4k00:20A garden of red-yellow tulips swinging in the wind...
MS Wildflowers and purple pitcher plants among them, Wareham Forest / Dorset, England (September, 2012 - Dorset, England)
hd00:12MS Wildflowers and purple pitcher plants among them, Wareham Forest / Dorset, England (September, 2012 - Dorset, England)
See all

Related stock videos

Basket of fresh baking apples in a rustic shed close up slider dolly shot selective focus
hd00:10Basket of fresh baking apples in a rustic shed close up slider dolly shot selective focus
Autumn Leaves In The Swamp Slider Shot
4k00:15Autumn Leaves In The Swamp Slider Shot
Basket of fresh baking apples with broomstick for Halloween wide shot selective focus slider dolly shot
hd00:10Basket of fresh baking apples with broomstick for Halloween wide shot selective focus slider dolly shot

Related video keywords