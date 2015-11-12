0
Stock video
Shedding autumn leaves falling in park from the trees, beautiful fall season scenery with golden leaves on wind.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12740936
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|327.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|378.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|76.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07Walking towards a beautiful tree surrounded by autumn colored golden leaves in a nature park in Australia. Slow motion slowly panning up at the sky.
4k00:10forest trees silhouette at sky sunset with sun flare rays flying through forest on nature background, concept of nature
Related stock videos
hd00:14SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Yellow fall foliage falling off in autumn forest on sunny day. Yellow maple leaf falling slowly towards the ground in sunny fall. Colorful autumn trees shedding their old leaves
hd00:19SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Red fall foliage falling off in autumn forest on sunny day. Vibrant red maple leaves falling slowly towards camera in sunny fall. Colorful autumn trees shedding leaves in fall
hd00:19SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Red and yellow fall foliage falling off in autumn forest on sunny day. Vibrant maple leaf falling slowly towards the ground in sunny fall. Colorful autumn trees shedding leaves
4k00:11Low Angle Of An Autumn Forest Road At The Change Of Seasons.Low angle pov walking/driving on the asphalt road of an autumn forest as the leaves start to fall from the trees.
4k00:14Beautiful rural autumn landscape with old decayed and abandoned wooden barn next to a beautiful forest with autumn colours.