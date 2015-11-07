0
Stock video
Worker arc welding in workshop, male welder using electrode to melt the metal at the welding point.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12651422
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|306 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|125.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.8 MB
