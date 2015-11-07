 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Home mortgage concept with small plastic house models on top of stacked coins

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12650972
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV208 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV97 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Male chef cuts cucumber on a wooden board. Male hand cuts cucumber for salad.
hd00:53Male chef cuts cucumber on a wooden board. Male hand cuts cucumber for salad.
A Robot shows off its capabilities by picking items up, placing them down
hd00:08A Robot shows off its capabilities by picking items up, placing them down
Shooting close up input ports of the motherboard. USB, DVI, Display port, HDMI
4k00:12Shooting close up input ports of the motherboard. USB, DVI, Display port, HDMI
Lock down shot of chef placing steaming hot Edamame (soy beans) into serving bowls.
hd00:17Lock down shot of chef placing steaming hot Edamame (soy beans) into serving bowls.
WHITE CHESS KNIGHT SURRENDERS TO BLACK CHESS HORSES
hd00:09WHITE CHESS KNIGHT SURRENDERS TO BLACK CHESS HORSES
Poker player at a green table with chips and cards
hd00:20Poker player at a green table with chips and cards
Pulling a cork on a bottle of wine
hd00:26Pulling a cork on a bottle of wine
Coins on the Black Table Close-up
hd00:09Coins on the Black Table Close-up
See all

Related stock videos

The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the white door. The keychain is moving after the wind blows. house for sell concept.
4k00:14The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the white door. The keychain is moving after the wind blows. house for sell concept.
insurance with hands protect a house. Home insurance or house insurance concept
hd00:12insurance with hands protect a house. Home insurance or house insurance concept
House, contract and keys falling in a shopping cart: real estate, insurance and investments concept
4k00:10House, contract and keys falling in a shopping cart: real estate, insurance and investments concept
The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the door. The wooden keychain was moving as the wind blew. Ready-to-live house concept
4k00:16The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the door. The wooden keychain was moving as the wind blew. Ready-to-live house concept
House Building With Sing For Sale Full Hd Home Business Real Estate Animation
hd00:05House Building With Sing For Sale Full Hd Home Business Real Estate Animation
The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the door.
4k00:11The house key for unlocking a new house is plugged into the door.
Slow motion sequence of female hand putting coin into pink ceramic piggy bank with model house behind. Shot on Sony FS700 at frame rate of 50fps
hd00:08Slow motion sequence of female hand putting coin into pink ceramic piggy bank with model house behind. Shot on Sony FS700 at frame rate of 50fps
insurance with hands protect a house. Home insurance or house insurance concept
4k00:08insurance with hands protect a house. Home insurance or house insurance concept

Related video keywords