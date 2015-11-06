0
Stock video
Woman walking and man jogging in the park in early autumn morning as sport, recreation and healthy lifestyle concept.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12638081
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|588.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|81.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|15.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
4k00:09Group of young people practicing morning jog workout on sports path in morning, close up of legs, slow motion
4k00:14Closeup athletic feet running on treadmill in fitness gym. Back view of black shoes having workout on treadmill. Low view sneakers training in sport club.
4k00:06Male and Female Couple Exercising on Treadmills, Doing Fitness Exercise. Muscular Athletes Actively Training in the Modern Gym. Sports People Workout in Luxury Fitness Club. Back View Slow Motion
4k00:25Sport couple run together in park. Young people jogging together at fitness training outdoor. Man and woman at sport training together
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Same model in other videos
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Related video keywords
actionactiveactivityadultathleticsautumncasualcaucasianearlyenduranceexercisefallfastfemalefitfitnesshealthyjoggerjoggingleisurelifestylemalemanmorningmotionnatureoutdoorsoutsideparkpeoplepersonphysical activitypracticingrecreationrunrunnerspeedsportsportswearstaminastrengthtrainingwalkwellnesswomanwoodsworkoutyoung