0
Stock video
Woman offering Christmas gift in wrapped box, holiday season with snowflakes falling
B
- Stock footage ID: 12616388
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|171.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
Related stock videos
hd00:40Bouncing Gift Box CG Animation - Perfect for a Women's Day or Mothers Day surprise. With Modern Pink And Purple girly colors, its sure to be a great eye-catcher for girls and women. Matte included.
hd00:08Wrapping Christmas gifts step by step on a white background. Time-lapse video. Stop motion video. New Year and Christmas.
hd00:08Close up female hold give from hand to hand red polka dot present box with gift isolated on yellow orange background. St. Valentine's Day, International Women's Day, birthday, holiday concept. Mock up
4k00:07Female well-groomed hands giving a present gift in red wrapping paper checkered with a large white bow. Merry Christmas or Happy New Year 2021. Person holding the box to the birthday
4k00:10Amazing looked down shot of woman giving a gift with red ribbon to an excited man near a decorated Christmas tree. Happy family giving each other Christmas present. Holidays.
hd00:21Female Hands Opening Red Box at Home. Unrecognizable Brunette Opening Christmas Gift. Blurred Xmas Lights on Background.
Same model in other videos
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields