 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Shielded metal arc welding in workshop, male welder using electrode to melt the metal at the welding point.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12586040
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV183.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV72.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Visually similar stock footage

mayan warrior
4k00:14mayan warrior
A male fencer stands up in full fencing gear getting ready to train in a locker room
4k00:07A male fencer stands up in full fencing gear getting ready to train in a locker room
Corporate businessman walking in an abandoned dusty office and searching for files, business failure and crisis concept
4k00:25Corporate businessman walking in an abandoned dusty office and searching for files, business failure and crisis concept
Old style writer writing during inspiring dark night time hours
4k00:23Old style writer writing during inspiring dark night time hours
Woman in pajamas clapping to turn off the lights before going to sleep.
4k00:14Woman in pajamas clapping to turn off the lights before going to sleep.
See all

Related stock videos

Manufacture of Railcar or Carriage, Train Wagon Production, Factory Workers are Welding in Protective Helmets and Glasses, Beautiful Epic Shot, Dolly Out, Slow Motion
hd00:23Manufacture of Railcar or Carriage, Train Wagon Production, Factory Workers are Welding in Protective Helmets and Glasses, Beautiful Epic Shot, Dolly Out, Slow Motion
Factory Worker at Advanced Factory of railcar manufacturer train production plant, wide cinematic shot, dolly out
hd00:16Factory Worker at Advanced Factory of railcar manufacturer train production plant, wide cinematic shot, dolly out
Tough Work of a Welder in Green Uniform and Protection Yellow Helmet at Steel Making Factory. Angle grinder at Metal Production. Sparks, Slow Motion, Close Up
hd00:14Tough Work of a Welder in Green Uniform and Protection Yellow Helmet at Steel Making Factory. Angle grinder at Metal Production. Sparks, Slow Motion, Close Up
Factory Worker at Modern Rail Car Plant Train Carriage Steel Manual Work by Welding Machine Blue Light.
hd00:05Factory Worker at Modern Rail Car Plant Train Carriage Steel Manual Work by Welding Machine Blue Light.
Welding man works at Train wagon manufacture. Railcar manufacturer. Welder Soldering the Steel Structure wears protective helmet. Bright Blue Green Light, Sparks, Automated Welding Machine, Welder
hd00:13Welding man works at Train wagon manufacture. Railcar manufacturer. Welder Soldering the Steel Structure wears protective helmet. Bright Blue Green Light, Sparks, Automated Welding Machine, Welder
Tilt up of young female factory worker welding metal material with torch and then taking off protective mask, looking at camera and smiling
4k00:22Tilt up of young female factory worker welding metal material with torch and then taking off protective mask, looking at camera and smiling
Welding Workshop in factory, welder in protective mask, glasses and red helmet makes manual work, Heavy Machinery, Bokeh Sparks, Close Up, Slow Motion, Cinematic
hd00:05Welding Workshop in factory, welder in protective mask, glasses and red helmet makes manual work, Heavy Machinery, Bokeh Sparks, Close Up, Slow Motion, Cinematic
Brutal Factory Man in Protective Glasses, Mask, Helmet Walks Toward Camera, Sparks of Welding in the Background, Rail-car Production Manufacture, Slow Motion, Close Up
hd00:06Brutal Factory Man in Protective Glasses, Mask, Helmet Walks Toward Camera, Sparks of Welding in the Background, Rail-car Production Manufacture, Slow Motion, Close Up
Same model in other videos
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:25Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:34Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:37Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
hd00:20Mature welder welding two metal scraps in workshop
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:20Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:16Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:18Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden
hd00:23Old gray hair caucasian farmer working with cultivator tiller in garden

Related video keywords