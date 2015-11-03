0
Stock video
Shielded metal arc welding in workshop, male welder using electrode to melt the metal at the welding point.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12586034
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|178.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|84 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:19A welder is working in a dark construction or engineering plant. The flare of the flame is reflected in the visor of his mask.
Related stock videos
hd00:23Manufacture of Railcar or Carriage, Train Wagon Production, Factory Workers are Welding in Protective Helmets and Glasses, Beautiful Epic Shot, Dolly Out, Slow Motion
hd00:16Factory Worker at Advanced Factory of railcar manufacturer train production plant, wide cinematic shot, dolly out
hd00:14Tough Work of a Welder in Green Uniform and Protection Yellow Helmet at Steel Making Factory. Angle grinder at Metal Production. Sparks, Slow Motion, Close Up
hd00:05Factory Worker at Modern Rail Car Plant Train Carriage Steel Manual Work by Welding Machine Blue Light.
hd00:13Welding man works at Train wagon manufacture. Railcar manufacturer. Welder Soldering the Steel Structure wears protective helmet. Bright Blue Green Light, Sparks, Automated Welding Machine, Welder
4k00:22Tilt up of young female factory worker welding metal material with torch and then taking off protective mask, looking at camera and smiling
hd00:05Welding Workshop in factory, welder in protective mask, glasses and red helmet makes manual work, Heavy Machinery, Bokeh Sparks, Close Up, Slow Motion, Cinematic
Same model in other videos
hd00:25Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment
hd00:37Mature male worker grinding piece of metal with grinder tool in workshop without protective equipment