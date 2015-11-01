 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Portrait of pessimistic female person behind dirty window, concept of negative emotion like regret, sadness, mourning, despair, grief.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12544685
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV409.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV187.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV32.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young girl looking troubled leaning against brick wall on city street 4k
4k00:16Young girl looking troubled leaning against brick wall on city street 4k
Portrait of a man over industrial buildings and sunset background.
4k00:17Portrait of a man over industrial buildings and sunset background.
Closeup shoot of young pretty caucasian female having a casual conversation via video call on the phone sitting on the couch indoors
4k00:18Closeup shoot of young pretty caucasian female having a casual conversation via video call on the phone sitting on the couch indoors
Guy in dark room with light lamps solving puzzle on wall, completing quest.
hd00:06Guy in dark room with light lamps solving puzzle on wall, completing quest.
Sad Woman
hd00:18Sad Woman
Shadow Boxing. Teenage boxer shadow boxes outdoors in front of steel painted garage doors in black hoodie.
4k00:17Shadow Boxing. Teenage boxer shadow boxes outdoors in front of steel painted garage doors in black hoodie.
Boy playing on smartphone
hd00:14Boy playing on smartphone
Closeup portrait of young determined athletic muslim female in hijab doing plank exercise training in gym indoors
4k00:28Closeup portrait of young determined athletic muslim female in hijab doing plank exercise training in gym indoors
See all

Related stock videos

Head shot close up unhappy middle aged woman lost in thoughts. Upset older female pensioner thinking of bad diagnosis, feeling lonely or unsafe. Frustrated mature grandmother worrying about problems.
hd00:08Head shot close up unhappy middle aged woman lost in thoughts. Upset older female pensioner thinking of bad diagnosis, feeling lonely or unsafe. Frustrated mature grandmother worrying about problems.
young woman looks skeptical, video portrait in studio
hd00:10young woman looks skeptical, video portrait in studio
Bad offer. Upset black girl gesturing thumb down and shaking head, orange studio background
4k00:08Bad offer. Upset black girl gesturing thumb down and shaking head, orange studio background
Sad woman looking at camera, feels insecure and depressed, disappointed in life
hd00:10Sad woman looking at camera, feels insecure and depressed, disappointed in life
Sad woman lying on bed and looking to camera
hd00:17Sad woman lying on bed and looking to camera
Tired young woman sitting on window sill at home thinking about personal troubles, sad female feeling hurt and lonely, tired girl grieve remembering sad moments at home, thinking over problem
4k00:13Tired young woman sitting on window sill at home thinking about personal troubles, sad female feeling hurt and lonely, tired girl grieve remembering sad moments at home, thinking over problem
Sad teen girl looking at camera, lonely bullying victim, racial discrimination
4k00:18Sad teen girl looking at camera, lonely bullying victim, racial discrimination
Afro american woman holding phone on green chroma desperate and sad, crying inconsolably, is pessimistic and melancholy
hd00:12Afro american woman holding phone on green chroma desperate and sad, crying inconsolably, is pessimistic and melancholy
Same model in other videos
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:26Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
hd00:25Aerial view of female farmer walking on dirt country road between two arable cultivated fields
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:20Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
hd00:11Businesswoman using mobile phone and drinking coffee in dark office interior
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:12Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
hd00:14Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality glasses headset immersing VR cyberspace
Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
4k00:19Confident young businesswoman with virtual reality goggles headset immersing VR cyberspace
Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage
4k00:05Businesswoman ringing hotel reception bell, warm retro toned footage

Related video keywords