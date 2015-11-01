Images

Video

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Video
Portrait of depressive pessimistic female person behind dirty window, concept of negative emotion like regret, sadness, mourning, despair, grief.
PAN with slow motion of beautiful young woman in mens shirt dancing and posing sensually before camera
Beautiful young woman doing wall painting.
Male hand rise up and do thumbs up, Man in hood, medical surgical mask, safety protective special closed glasses on face and gloves for protecting showing thumbs up gesture Virus protection concept
Lonely drug addict woman: saved, old man, station, neglect, abandon
Thoughtful beautiful woman sitting on stairs with laptop on knees. Tired female student using laptop while sitting outdoor during sunny day. Overwork concept
Stressed Young Woman Contemplating in Dark Building Depression Concept HD

See more

3991687

See more

3991687
12544652

Stock Video ID: 12544652

Portrait of pessimistic female person behind dirty window, concept of negative emotion like regret, sadness, mourning, despair, grief.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Video Formats

  • 3840 × 2160 pixels • MOV

  • 1920 × 1080 pixels • MOV

  • 852 × 480 pixels • MOV

  • 426 × 240 pixels • MOV

Video Contributor

Bits And Splits

Bits And Splits

Visually similar stock footage

See all
Attractive business woman with eye glasses smiling portrait. Young business people confident pretty. Female goes with smartphone in the city. Growing, success. 4K slow motion video
middle-aged sexy lady dressed fur coat is walking business district in big city, woman is strolling at winter day

Same model in other videos

See all
Female Farmer using Digital Tablet Computer with Animated Infographic Charts in Oilseed Rapeseed Cultivated Agricultural Field Examining and Controlling The Growth of Plants
Dishonest businesswoman telling lies, lying female entrepreneur holding fingers crossed behind her back

More from this artist

See all
Female farmer examining ploughed field soil, drone footage top view of woman agronomist working casting shadow on theground
Panoramic closeup of male hands using smartphone for text message communication, copy space included in this low key image with selective focus

Related stock videos

See all
Head shot close up unhappy middle aged woman lost in thoughts. Upset older female pensioner thinking of bad diagnosis, feeling lonely or unsafe. Frustrated mature grandmother worrying about problems.
young woman looks skeptical, video portrait in studio