0
Stock video
Sudden summer rain starts falling in organic apple orchard, fresh red apples on branches of an apple tree, 4k uhd footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 12487724
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|420.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|242.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|45 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12Sunshine in organic apple orchard, fresh red apples on branches of an apple tree in organic fruit orchard after summer rain, 4k uhd footage