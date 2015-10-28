0
Stock video
Idyllic wheat field close up, wheat ears swaying on spring wind, tranquil natural scene
B
- Stock footage ID: 12473573
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|185.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|94.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:24Low flying drone close up video over green field with a lot of yellow flowers, typical old farmer shed at the left side - red, wooden. Sweden, big lake behind the field on nordic landscape
Related stock videos
4k00:20AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above vast yellow wheat field surrounded by impressive mountains in idyllic Tuscany nature at golden light sunset. Huge fiery sun setting behind hills in rural countryside
4k00:43yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
4k00:19CLOSE UP DOF LENS FLARE: Gorgeous yellow wheat plants in vast dense farmland field surrounded by majestic mountains at golden light sunset. Idyllic Tuscany landscape with endless golden wheat fields
4k00:29AERIAL, CLOSE UP: Flying above beautiful rural summer landscape with endless yellow wheat fields into dreamy golden light sunset. Gorgeous ripe cereal field on agricultural farmland at autumn sunrise
4k00:26SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP LENS FLARE Female hand touching beautiful wheat at gorgeous golden light morning. Woman caressing crops growing on organic farm in Tuscany, Italy. Plants swaying at dreamy sunrise