0
Stock video
Idyllic green agricultural wheat field landscape with beautiful spring clouds flowing across the sky, rural countryside outdoor space, tranquil natural scene
B
- Stock footage ID: 12473570
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|210.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|112.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|23.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:20Closeup To Long Gras And Cloudy Sky - 180 fps SlowMo - Native 4:2:2, 10 Bit Material, straight out of the cam, watch also for a graded and stabilized version
4k00:21Rack Focus - Closeup To Long Gras And Cloudy Sky - Native 4:2:2, 10 Bit Material, straight out of the cam, watch also for a graded and stabilized version
Related stock videos
hd00:14Young green tea leaves on the tea bush close up. Fresh tea leaves on tea plantations in Munnar, Kerala state, India. Slow panning steadicam shot
4k00:17Aerial, idyllic rural farm scene, red barn, silos, green corn and alfalfa fields during misty summer sunrise, Lancaster County Pennsylvania PA agriculture farming, farmland scene
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
afternoonagriculturalagricultureamazingbarleybeautifulbeautyblue skybreezecerealscloudscountrycountrysidecropscultivateddaydaylightfarmfarmlandfieldflowgreengrowthhorizonidylliclandscapenaturalnaturenobodyoutdoorspastoralpeacefulperfectpicturesqueplantationruralsceneryseasonskyspringspringtimetranquilweatherwheatwind