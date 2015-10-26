 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Aerial USA California Monterey Road trip drive travel

S

By Spotmatik Ltd

  • Stock footage ID: 12434903
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV513.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV36.2 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Aerial View. Car on a winding mountain road in the hills
4k00:10Aerial View. Car on a winding mountain road in the hills
Aerial View. Car on a winding mountain road in the hills
4k00:24Aerial View. Car on a winding mountain road in the hills
Aerial shot of cars on a flyover in Mumbai City, India
hd00:21Aerial shot of cars on a flyover in Mumbai City, India
ATLANTA, GEORGIA/USA - OCTOBER 11, 2014: Traffic on interstate 75 and 85, midtown, Atlanta. Interstate 85, I-85, is a major Interstate Highway that runs northeast–southwest
4k00:16ATLANTA, GEORGIA/USA - OCTOBER 11, 2014: Traffic on interstate 75 and 85, midtown, Atlanta. Interstate 85, I-85, is a major Interstate Highway that runs northeast–southwest
A promotional film for the 1955 Pontiac automobile.
sd02:46A promotional film for the 1955 Pontiac automobile.
CIRCA 1950s - A promotional film for the 1955 Pontiac automobile.
sd02:46CIRCA 1950s - A promotional film for the 1955 Pontiac automobile.
KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2013. Motorsports, hill climb, early 80s Dodge Omni GLH
hd00:06KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 2013. Motorsports, hill climb, early 80s Dodge Omni GLH
Naqora, LEBANON - MARCH CIRCA: Italian military vehicle patrols the line near the Blue Line on 2014 in Lebanon. Iveco "lince" MRAP vehicle in Lebanon.
hd00:04Naqora, LEBANON - MARCH CIRCA: Italian military vehicle patrols the line near the Blue Line on 2014 in Lebanon. Iveco "lince" MRAP vehicle in Lebanon.
See all

Related stock videos

Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
4k00:09Connected freeway at sunset in Los Angeles, California. Traffic passing by. Aerial footage. United States. Futuristic. Technology.
Aerial shot of container ship in ocean
hd00:25Aerial shot of container ship in ocean
Aerial shot of container ship in ocean
hd00:25Aerial shot of container ship in ocean
Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:13Flying over the Marin Headlands to discover the Golden Gate Bridge. San Francisco, US. This suspension bridge is one of the most iconic landmarks of California. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
Aerial view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. USA. Daylight. This bridge connects the San Francisco peninsula to Marin County. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:11Aerial view of the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. USA. Daylight. This bridge connects the San Francisco peninsula to Marin County. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
Above the highway in Los Angeles
4k00:12Above the highway in Los Angeles
Large container ship at sea - Aerial footage
4k00:27Large container ship at sea - Aerial footage
AERIAL - A drone follows a brown camper van from the back in the middle of the Mojave Desert and slowly gets closer to the van on route 66 on a clear blue day.
4k00:21AERIAL - A drone follows a brown camper van from the back in the middle of the Mojave Desert and slowly gets closer to the van on route 66 on a clear blue day.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Venice Beach, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Venice Beach. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:29Venice Beach, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Venice Beach. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Los Angeles, California circa-2017, High angle aerial view of Los Angeles at night. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:30Los Angeles, California circa-2017, High angle aerial view of Los Angeles at night. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
Aerial view of the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge during rush hour, full of traffic. Yerba buena and Treasure Island in the background. Interstate 80. California, USA. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
4k00:25Aerial view of the San Francisco Oakland Bay Bridge during rush hour, full of traffic. Yerba buena and Treasure Island in the background. Interstate 80. California, USA. Shot on Red weapon 8K.
Los Angeles, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Los Angeles at night. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.
4k00:30Los Angeles, California circa-2017, Aerial shot of Los Angeles at night. Shot with Cineflex and RED Epic-W Helium.

Related video keywords