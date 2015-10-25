0
Stock video
Butterflies Fluttering Over Purple Flowers In Field
J
- Stock footage ID: 12413006
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|690.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|59.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08beautiful drone aerial video flying into the Louisiana swamp bayou filming alligators, birds, trees, boats etc
4k00:17beautiful drone aerial video flying into the Louisiana swamp bayou filming alligators, birds, trees, boats etc
4k00:08beautiful drone aerial video flying into the Louisiana swamp bayou filming alligators, birds, trees, boats etc
4k00:09beautiful drone aerial video flying into the Louisiana swamp bayou filming alligators, birds, trees, boats etc
4k00:07beautiful drone aerial video flying into the Louisiana swamp bayou filming alligators, birds, trees, boats etc
hd00:22Beautiful nature of Altai mountains in Siberia. A purple flower sways in the wind. Wildlife close up. Butterfly on a flower.
Related stock videos
4k00:18Full-bloomed Cherry blossoms are shaking by wind and petals are fluttering to the air at Central Park New York USA on Apr. 24 2018.
hd00:13Butterfly Macroglossum stellatarum flying and sucking with her long tongue nectar of a thistle cotton ( 2 Cuts )