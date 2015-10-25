0
Stock video
Soybeans and plant, focus shifting
B
- Stock footage ID: 12411230
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|833.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|108 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:12On the blurred background a baking tray full of chestnuts. A hand, full of chestnuts, enters the image with a close-up shot.
Related stock videos
4k00:29Soybeans sprouting timelapse. Macro time lapse video of soy beans sprouting from soil with camera following their growth.
hd00:19Agriculture. Farmer hand in a field at sunset. Farmer touches green sprouts with his hand in fertile soil. Farmer hand soil and ecology. Green sprouts in fertile soil in the field. Agriculture concept
hd00:15Time-lapse of growing soybeans vegetables 7c1 in .PNG+ format with alpha transparency channel isolated on black background