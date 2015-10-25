0
Stock video
Rain stops in organic apple fruit orchard, fresh red apples on branches after summer rain, 4k uhd footage
B
- Stock footage ID: 12411212
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.8 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|217.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|36 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:08Red delicious apple with water drops. Shiny delicious apples hanging from a tree branch in an apple orchard
hd00:15Close-up ripe red strawberries on green leaf blurred background. The rain drips on to bush of ripe red berries and drops of water falling from berries. Slow-motion drop. Full HD video, 240fps,1080p.
Related stock videos
hd00:30Rain drops fall on the apple and the tree leaves. Apple orchard. Ripe apple on a tree. Summer rain in the garden with apples. Apple tree. Apple tree. Juicy apple on the tree branch. Slowmotion
hd00:30Red apple with rain drops on the tree. Apple tree wet from the rain. Rain in the apple orchard. Red apple, juicy greens. Fruit tree. Juicy red apple on the tree branch.
hd00:09Fresh Organic Apples hanging on Branch of apple tree in a garden with rain drops, raining, watering garden. Green apple close-up. Organic Fruits growing in orchard, closeup.
hd00:23slow motion of splashing and spraying water on red apples. water drops on a group of red apples