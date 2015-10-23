 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Fluorescent neon lighting, neon light glass tubes switching on and off, 4k 2160p uhd footage.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12375071
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV474.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV69.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Toggle fluorescent neon lighting on and off, neon light glass tubes flickering, twinkling and lighting
4k00:17Toggle fluorescent neon lighting on and off, neon light glass tubes flickering, twinkling and lighting
Escalators is going up. Nobody inside
4k00:18Escalators is going up. Nobody inside
Abstract fractal forms morph and oscillate (Loop)
hd00:09Abstract fractal forms morph and oscillate (Loop)
Speed Light Data Network Stream
4k00:10Speed Light Data Network Stream
motion graphics and animations, free HD and 4K video clips to use in motion video projects, vj loops, backgrounds, graphical overlays, production ...
hd00:10 motion graphics and animations, free HD and 4K video clips to use in motion video projects, vj loops, backgrounds, graphical overlays, production ...
Spanish Flag native slowmotion with flare
hd00:26Spanish Flag native slowmotion with flare
simulated multicolored electrical arc discharge background (green, yellow and white)
hd00:20simulated multicolored electrical arc discharge background (green, yellow and white)
Optical fiber images.
hd00:15Optical fiber images.
See all

Related stock videos

Neon transition wave graphic animated on colour background with alpha channel. 4K motion graphic.
4k00:04Neon transition wave graphic animated on colour background with alpha channel. 4K motion graphic.
Equalizer abstract seamless background, looped animation, fluorescent ultraviolet light, glowing neon lines, moving forward inside endless tunnel, blue pink spectrum, modern colorful illumination led
hd00:20Equalizer abstract seamless background, looped animation, fluorescent ultraviolet light, glowing neon lines, moving forward inside endless tunnel, blue pink spectrum, modern colorful illumination led
Illuminated tunnel of yellow stars, Spin lines, Loop,
hd00:15Illuminated tunnel of yellow stars, Spin lines, Loop,
abstract neon background, flying back through triangular corridor, appearing glowing pink blue crossed lines, ultraviolet spectrum
4k00:14abstract neon background, flying back through triangular corridor, appearing glowing pink blue crossed lines, ultraviolet spectrum
abstract neon lines background, equalizer, chart, ultraviolet spectrum, looped animation
4k00:08abstract neon lines background, equalizer, chart, ultraviolet spectrum, looped animation
abstract neon background, flying back through triangular corridor, tunnel, appearing glowing pink blue shapes, ultraviolet spectrum
4k00:14abstract neon background, flying back through triangular corridor, tunnel, appearing glowing pink blue shapes, ultraviolet spectrum
Fluorescent lamp on (close up)
hd00:13Fluorescent lamp on (close up)
Electro House halogen Flashing On-Off Loop Wall shining brightly Floodlight Light Stage Close-up Spotlight stage blinder blinking Bulb Halogen Headlamp concert dance disco Flash Club led neon gold led
hd00:12Electro House halogen Flashing On-Off Loop Wall shining brightly Floodlight Light Stage Close-up Spotlight stage blinder blinking Bulb Halogen Headlamp concert dance disco Flash Club led neon gold led

Related video keywords