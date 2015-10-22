0
Stock video
Adult male in slippers walking on white pebbles toward the beach, sunny summer day, POV shot
B
- Stock footage ID: 12360923
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|245.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|176.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|49.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:14Tarasovka, Ukraine - October 10, 2018. Combine in the field top view. Harvesting corn. Agricultural work in the field in autumn. UHD, 4K
4k00:16Professional man carpenter, assembling detail or hammering of work with planks with nails and hammers.
hd00:06Carpenter uses builders square to mark his saw cut line with a pencil on framing timber for house renovation.
Related stock videos
hd00:32Barefooted male squats crosslegged and reads book. Footage with alpha channel. High quality keying without holes & chatter. File format - mov. Codeck - PNG+Alpha