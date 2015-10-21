0
Stock video
Boats sailing at sea, vessels floating on water surface
B
- Stock footage ID: 12340244
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|78.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|32.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:30Balearic formentera island near Ibiza sailboat sailing far away in horizon on turquoise Mediterranean
4k00:07sunsets over the sea. Beautiful waves. Emerald sea, fantastic sea. Summer sunset sea view. Sunsets on the Mediterranean beach. 4K water texture view
4k00:26Two masted. wooden sailing yacht. anchored on the horizon off a popular tropical beach in Southeast Asia.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Colorful sunset above the sea surface with sail boats, aerial view Boracay, Philippines. Reflected sun on a water surface. Sunset over ocean. Seascape, Summer and travel vacation concept
4k00:07Fishing Boat with Large Catch Fish Swirling Flock Gulls Aerial View Drone. Small Ship Floats on Sea Surface Leaving a Path of Sea Foam Water. Seagulls Top View
4k00:16Port Miami. Aerial 4K. Top down footage of a typical cargo ship following along the ocean. Boat deck filled with many rows of containers. The view of cargo transportation by sea.
4k00:15Arkas, container ship cargo, Port of Varna. June, 2020. Aerial view movement of cargo ship, transports containers with goods, by sea sunset summer. Arrival of merchant ship in city seaport with crane
4k00:12Aerial drone shot of a car driving on a bridge or causeway over a lake at sunrise as the sun peeks over trees on the horizon and clouds reflect in the surface of the water.
hd00:20Beautiful deep blue Mediterranean Sea water. Ocean waves. Cruise ship vacation in Europe. Environmental and nature with deep blue sea. Reflection of sky and water ripples.
4k00:12Road view traffic Bangkok through car window with heavy rain drops driving in rain.Traffic view from car windscreen in rain.Driving in rain.