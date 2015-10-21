0
Stock video
Idyllic wheat field landscape with beautiful spring clouds flowing over the sky
B
- Stock footage ID: 12340112
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|143.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|88.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|18.7 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:10Mongolian grassland natural landscape with Achnatherum splendens in south-west Mongolia near river Dzabhan-gol in Govi-Altay province
Related stock videos
4k00:20AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above vast yellow wheat field surrounded by impressive mountains in idyllic Tuscany nature at golden light sunset. Huge fiery sun setting behind hills in rural countryside
4k00:43yellow spikes sway in wind. ripe cereal harvest against sky. Beautiful sky with clouds in the countryside over a field of wheat. A huge yellow field of wheat in idyllic nature in golden rays of sunset
4k00:19CLOSE UP DOF LENS FLARE: Gorgeous yellow wheat plants in vast dense farmland field surrounded by majestic mountains at golden light sunset. Idyllic Tuscany landscape with endless golden wheat fields
4k00:29AERIAL, CLOSE UP: Flying above beautiful rural summer landscape with endless yellow wheat fields into dreamy golden light sunset. Gorgeous ripe cereal field on agricultural farmland at autumn sunrise
4k00:26SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP LENS FLARE Female hand touching beautiful wheat at gorgeous golden light morning. Woman caressing crops growing on organic farm in Tuscany, Italy. Plants swaying at dreamy sunrise