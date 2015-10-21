 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male farmer hand picking corn cob from the stalk, harvest season

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12339128
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV237 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV114 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Digital composite video of couple holding hands and falling autumn leaves 4k
hd00:15Digital composite video of couple holding hands and falling autumn leaves 4k
Weston Super Mare, England - February 18th 2019: Girl dancing with fire hoop at Circus of Horrors
hd00:11Weston Super Mare, England - February 18th 2019: Girl dancing with fire hoop at Circus of Horrors
A combine harvests a ripe corn field, the view from the cabin
hd00:14A combine harvests a ripe corn field, the view from the cabin
See all

Related stock videos

silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
hd00:13silhouette of father and son playing enjoying sunset in wheat field in nature on summer day. happy family walking outdoors. Little boy and father man having fun tossing up throwing son in air children
Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
hd00:28Farmer hand holding leaf of cultivated plant. Hands holding pile of arable soil. Agriculture, gardening or ecology concept.
agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
Side view: Farmer holding ground in hands close-up. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing.
4k00:14Side view: Farmer holding ground in hands close-up. Male hands touching soil on the field. Farmer is checking soil quality before sowing.
Farmer inspects chickpea growth walking through the field. Fresh green chickpeas field. Digital tablet in man's hand. Rear view, slow motion steadicam shot.
4k00:14Farmer inspects chickpea growth walking through the field. Fresh green chickpeas field. Digital tablet in man's hand. Rear view, slow motion steadicam shot.
Man holding a little green plant
hd00:09Man holding a little green plant
Grandfather with grand son working in the garden riding the wheelbarrow. Old man helping little boy outdoor. 4K
4k00:14Grandfather with grand son working in the garden riding the wheelbarrow. Old man helping little boy outdoor. 4K
Happy seniour farmer in the hat checking wheat quality in the golden field at the his farm.
4k00:19Happy seniour farmer in the hat checking wheat quality in the golden field at the his farm.

Related video keywords