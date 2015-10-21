 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Honey bee pollinating sunflower head, macro shot of insect taking pollen from the plant

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12338897
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV234 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV94.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV17.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Two blooming sunflowers on the field with blur
hd00:13Two blooming sunflowers on the field with blur
SLOW MOTION: Bumblebee working on Sunflower, blue sky and sunny weather.
hd00:24SLOW MOTION: Bumblebee working on Sunflower, blue sky and sunny weather.
blurred sunflower in the white light and empty space background
hd00:20blurred sunflower in the white light and empty space background
A sunflower on an overcast day with a bee on it. (Filmed from a slight angle)
hd00:27A sunflower on an overcast day with a bee on it. (Filmed from a slight angle)
Bee to jump on a yellow flower and fly away.
hd00:25Bee to jump on a yellow flower and fly away.
Bee working on Sunflower in slow motion, blue sky and sunny weather
hd00:20Bee working on Sunflower in slow motion, blue sky and sunny weather
Sunflower in the wind, closeup
hd00:12Sunflower in the wind, closeup
Close up of a single sunflower with a bee
hd00:16Close up of a single sunflower with a bee
See all

Related stock videos

Flying honey bee covered with pollen collecting nectar from yellow sunflower close up. Macro footage of bee covered with pollen pollinating flower.
hd00:22Flying honey bee covered with pollen collecting nectar from yellow sunflower close up. Macro footage of bee covered with pollen pollinating flower.
Bee working on Sunflower in slow motion, blue sky and sunny weather
hd00:24Bee working on Sunflower in slow motion, blue sky and sunny weather
Honey bee covered with pollen collecting nectar yellow sunflower, close up view. Macro footage of bee pollinating flower in summer.
hd00:16Honey bee covered with pollen collecting nectar yellow sunflower, close up view. Macro footage of bee pollinating flower in summer.
Bumblebee and honeybee on yellow sunflower in summer time. Bee and bumble bee on sunflower bloom in agricultural field, closeup. Many sunflower bloom in summer meadow, closeup
4k00:23Bumblebee and honeybee on yellow sunflower in summer time. Bee and bumble bee on sunflower bloom in agricultural field, closeup. Many sunflower bloom in summer meadow, closeup
SLOW MOTION: Bumblebee working on Sunflower, blue sky and sunny weather
hd00:15SLOW MOTION: Bumblebee working on Sunflower, blue sky and sunny weather
A bee pollinates a sunflower. Yellow sunflower leaves on a background of the sun.
4k00:16A bee pollinates a sunflower. Yellow sunflower leaves on a background of the sun.
4K video clip of a bee collecting pollen on a sunflower
4k00:284K video clip of a bee collecting pollen on a sunflower
Bees on the flower. Bees collects nectar from flowers. 4k. Macro footage.
4k00:20 Bees on the flower. Bees collects nectar from flowers. 4k. Macro footage.

Related video keywords