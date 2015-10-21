0
Stock video
Making profit from soybeans harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
B
- Stock footage ID: 12338849
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|104.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.9 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:05Making profit in agriculture business from soybean cultivation in USA, soy beans with american dollar banknotes on rotating plate, 4k uhd 2160p footage
4k00:10Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:19Making profit in agriculture business from soybean cultivation in USA, soy beans harvested in late summer from cultivated field with american dollar banknotes on rotating plate, 4k uhd 2160p footage
4k00:07Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:09Successful agricultural production, making profit after harvesting wheat in America, US dollars stacked in pile of harvested wheat grains.
Related stock videos
4k00:12Making profit from soybeans harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:21Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:10Profit from soybean growth and harvest in USA, dollar banknotes and soy bean seed and plants on rotating plate, slow motion, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:14Profit from soybean growth and harvest in Europe, euro banknotes and soy bean seed and plants, rotating, plate, 4k uhd footage.
4k00:18Taking profit from soybean growth and harvest in Europe, man picking euro banknotes from soy bean pile, 4k uhd footage.
hd00:15Soybean crop harvesting in Great Britain, conceptual footage with beans falling over British pound banknote.