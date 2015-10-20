 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Casual unshaven man looking at camera, thinking, pensive adult man outdoors leaning on the street wall, lifestyle series.

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12330062
Video clip length: 00:28FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV325.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV364.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV60.9 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Young man listening to music and scrolling on cellphone, holding skateboard
4k00:11Young man listening to music and scrolling on cellphone, holding skateboard
a man sitting on the steps is having a phone call with his mobile phone
hd00:30a man sitting on the steps is having a phone call with his mobile phone
angry man at the phone, angry phone call
hd00:23angry man at the phone, angry phone call
worried and angry man having a phone call using his smartphone
hd00:29worried and angry man having a phone call using his smartphone
Young man talking on cellphone sitting in the studio
hd00:13Young man talking on cellphone sitting in the studio
Young man texting on phone and smiling at camera
4k00:11Young man texting on phone and smiling at camera
young man talking at the mobile phone: man using cell phone, smartphone
hd00:26young man talking at the mobile phone: man using cell phone, smartphone
Businessman eats an orange on his lunch break in sun to enhance his health and lose weight.
hd00:13Businessman eats an orange on his lunch break in sun to enhance his health and lose weight.
See all

Related stock videos

Bearded young guy 20s in denim shirt white t-shirt isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept. Looks at camera, thinks, scratches at temple comes up with ideas
hd00:13Bearded young guy 20s in denim shirt white t-shirt isolated on yellow background in studio. People sincere emotions, lifestyle concept. Looks at camera, thinks, scratches at temple comes up with ideas
Close up of Asian bearded businessman standing at the window with his arms crossed and looking straight at camera
hd00:26Close up of Asian bearded businessman standing at the window with his arms crossed and looking straight at camera
serious wrinkled old man with firewood in background: 4k portrait
4k00:18serious wrinkled old man with firewood in background: 4k portrait
Preoccupied puzzled young bearded african american man 20s in yellow streetwear hoodie posing isolated on pastel pink color background in studio. People lifestyle concept. Put hand prop up on chin
4k00:15Preoccupied puzzled young bearded african american man 20s in yellow streetwear hoodie posing isolated on pastel pink color background in studio. People lifestyle concept. Put hand prop up on chin
Sad and charming mature man looks at the camera
4k00:16Sad and charming mature man looks at the camera
Asian man in formalwear turning his look from digital screen tab to camera and slightly smiling
hd00:16Asian man in formalwear turning his look from digital screen tab to camera and slightly smiling
mature man slowly opens his eyes and looking up- slow motion
hd00:37mature man slowly opens his eyes and looking up- slow motion
Portrait of serious handsome young adult arabic man with beard in white t-shirt stands posing indoors at home looking at camera. Close-up sad hispanic male ethnic guy brunette freelancer husband model
4k00:10Portrait of serious handsome young adult arabic man with beard in white t-shirt stands posing indoors at home looking at camera. Close-up sad hispanic male ethnic guy brunette freelancer husband model
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords