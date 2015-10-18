 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Corn ear on husk in cultivated field

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12267707
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV146.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV78.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Sliding over a golden corncob
hd00:20Sliding over a golden corncob
Delicious homemade french croissants bake in the oven in time lapse
4k00:04Delicious homemade french croissants bake in the oven in time lapse
Manufacturing of metal shovels. Shop for the production of household products.
hd00:13Manufacturing of metal shovels. Shop for the production of household products.
Abstract Blur lights
4k00:09Abstract Blur lights
Belgium flag wave on smoking factory pipes background on sunset - pollution, global warming concept, UHD 4k 3d animation
4k00:37Belgium flag wave on smoking factory pipes background on sunset - pollution, global warming concept, UHD 4k 3d animation
Spaghetti is a long, thin, cylindrical pasta of Italian and Sicilian origin. Spaghetti is made of semolina or flour and water.Italian dried spaghetti is made from durum wheat semolina
hd00:30Spaghetti is a long, thin, cylindrical pasta of Italian and Sicilian origin. Spaghetti is made of semolina or flour and water.Italian dried spaghetti is made from durum wheat semolina
Chicken Farm
hd00:09Chicken Farm
Decorating cake with dark chocolate sauce using pastry bag.
hd00:09Decorating cake with dark chocolate sauce using pastry bag.
See all

Related stock videos

agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
hd00:36agriculture corn. environmental protection. man farmer a hand touches pouring corn plants low on black soil. farmer hand checks the crop in agriculture. planet protect eco agriculture concept
Maize in hands of farmer. Agriculture Corn Farm Harvest.
4k00:10Maize in hands of farmer. Agriculture Corn Farm Harvest.
Close-up of a farmer's hand peel a ripe corn from a husk
hd00:20Close-up of a farmer's hand peel a ripe corn from a husk
Farmer Examining Ear of Corn Crop, Close Up of Hands. Farmer Holding Ripe Corn During Harvest Time. Slow Motion. Agricultural Expert Inspecting Quality of Corn. Ecological Organic Farming.
4k00:26Farmer Examining Ear of Corn Crop, Close Up of Hands. Farmer Holding Ripe Corn During Harvest Time. Slow Motion. Agricultural Expert Inspecting Quality of Corn. Ecological Organic Farming.
corn fields with a blue sky, a house and barn in the distance
hd00:29corn fields with a blue sky, a house and barn in the distance
Mature yellow ear of corn on stalk in corn field in summer day. Maize cultivated on agricultural corn field. Dry crop. Close-up.
4k00:12Mature yellow ear of corn on stalk in corn field in summer day. Maize cultivated on agricultural corn field. Dry crop. Close-up.
Happy senior farmer in hat with glasses touches and checks the wheat spikelets, rejoices and talks at camera in bright summer day. 4K
4k00:10Happy senior farmer in hat with glasses touches and checks the wheat spikelets, rejoices and talks at camera in bright summer day. 4K
blades combine harvester cut ripe ears of wheat
hd00:27blades combine harvester cut ripe ears of wheat

Related video keywords