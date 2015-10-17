0
Stock video
Man browsing internet web pages on digital tablet computer, casual adult male using wireless technology, focus on hands and device
B
- Stock footage ID: 12265118
Video clip length: 00:26FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|292.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|179.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|20.4 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:23Adult man using digital tablet computer to complete various tasks online such as internet browsing, e-commerce, e-mail check, social networking, close up 4k uhd footage.
4k00:19Man browsing internet web pages on digital tablet computer, casual adult male using wireless technology, focus on hands and device
4k00:28Adult man using digital tablet computer to complete various tasks online such as internet browsing, e-commerce, e-mail check, social networking, close up 4k uhd footage.
4k00:18Hands with digital tablet computer, adult male using computer for internet, web mail or entertainment.
hd00:24Close-up woman's hands uses smartphone browsing internet for online business marking. woman uses a mobile phone. slow motion
4k00:28Adult man using digital tablet computer to complete online task such as internet browsing, e-commerce, e-mail check, social networking, close up 4k uhd footage.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Professional Creative Man Sitting at His Desk in Home Office Studio Using Smartphone, Man Using Mobile Phone, Browsing Through Internet, Social Networks / Media. 360 Degree Tracking Arc Shot
hd00:09Young man freelancer student using laptop studying online working from home in internet, smiling focused millennial guy typing on computer surfing web looking at screen enjoying distant job
4k00:12Top View of a Time-Lapse of a Whole Working Day of a Creative Designer. Working on His Desktop Computer, Drinking Coffee, Going To Lunch, Writing Down Stuff in His Notebook and Going Home.
4k00:09Male millennial professional holding modern smartphone texting message in office. Young businessman using helpful mobile apps for business time management organization concept sitting at work desk.
4k00:16Happy senior elderly 70s man user holding smart phone watching mobile video calling online looking at screen relaxing on couch at home, older grandparent learn using modern technology gadget concept.
4k00:17Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
4k00:11Male african american user hands typing on laptop keyboard sit at table, mixed race ethnic businessman hipster student professional study work with pc software technology concept, close up view
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:09Attractive man at home using smartphone in kitchen sending message on social media smiling enjoying modern lifestyle wearing blue shirt
4k00:16Happy couple at home in kitchen at breakfast using smartphone together browsing online having fun drinking coffee
Related video keywords
adultappbrowsingcasualcomputercontentcyberspacedarkdevicedigitale-mailelectronicsemailentertainmentequipmentgadgethandsindoorinformationinformedinternetinternet bankinginternet securitylifestylemalemanmodernmultimedianetworknewson lineonlinepagepcscreensocial networkingtablettechnologytouchwebwi-fiwidgetwirelesswww