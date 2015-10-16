 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Rows of cultivated organic soybean crops growing in agricultural field, 4k uhd footage

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12247340
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV202.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV300.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV60.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

A reeds field shaking in the wind
hd00:30A reeds field shaking in the wind
Sunflower field aerial view. Organic Farm Field, aerial footage. Drone footage of a sunflower fields.
hd00:16Sunflower field aerial view. Organic Farm Field, aerial footage. Drone footage of a sunflower fields.
Video alpine scenery, morning in the mountains
hd00:30Video alpine scenery, morning in the mountains
Aerial drone shot as flying above a vineyard on a sunny autumn day
4k00:11Aerial drone shot as flying above a vineyard on a sunny autumn day
Flying over a large sand anthill in the desert towards green grass and flowers
hd00:20Flying over a large sand anthill in the desert towards green grass and flowers
CLOSE UP: Large patches of lush green grass begin to sprout and grow from an area of fertile soil. Small stalks of grass protrude from the germinating seeds in the wet dirt. Grass growing in spring
4k00:20CLOSE UP: Large patches of lush green grass begin to sprout and grow from an area of fertile soil. Small stalks of grass protrude from the germinating seeds in the wet dirt. Grass growing in spring
Flight forward over a collapsed building with a rotten roof. An old abandoned wooden house, falling apart from time to time. Cloudy autumn day, yellowed grass. Aerial wide angle view. Warm soft light
4k00:15Flight forward over a collapsed building with a rotten roof. An old abandoned wooden house, falling apart from time to time. Cloudy autumn day, yellowed grass. Aerial wide angle view. Warm soft light
Windmill shadows on the ground grass, windy weather. HD1080p. Tripod.
hd00:22Windmill shadows on the ground grass, windy weather. HD1080p. Tripod.
See all

Related stock videos

Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
hd00:20Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
Green leaves of soy bean in hand. Slow motion
hd00:18Green leaves of soy bean in hand. Slow motion
An aerial shot of soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape
4k00:20An aerial shot of soybean field ripening at spring season, agricultural landscape
Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
hd00:20Farmer uses a tablet computer on a soy field
agriculture farm. green field of early wheat at sunset sunset sunlight movement. green grass sways in the wind beautiful green wheat field agriculture farm concept
4k00:20agriculture farm. green field of early wheat at sunset sunset sunlight movement. green grass sways in the wind beautiful green wheat field agriculture farm concept
Male hand holding hand plantation soybean seed
hd00:06Male hand holding hand plantation soybean seed
Tractor working on green soybean field.mov
hd00:24Tractor working on green soybean field.mov

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial shot of agricultural soy bean field in summer
4k00:17Aerial shot of agricultural soy bean field in summer
Agricultural soy bean field in summer
4k00:13Agricultural soy bean field in summer
Agricultural soy bean field in summer
4k00:19Agricultural soy bean field in summer
Ripe soy bean field in summer
4k00:13Ripe soy bean field in summer

Related video keywords