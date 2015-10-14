0
Stock video
Golden wheat field, cultivated cereal crops on summer wind
B
- Stock footage ID: 12215216
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|141.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.3 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07Ears of wheat close up. Time to harvest. Cereal harvest ripens in summer. Wheat field harvest and harvesting concept.
Related stock videos
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:35farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
4k00:37ears of wheat on the field a during sunset. wheat agriculture harvesting agribusiness concept. walk in large wheat field. large harvest of wheat in summer on the field landscape lifestyle
hd00:31Wheat field, ears of wheat swaying from the gentle wind. Golden ears are slowly swaying in the wind close-up. View of ripening wheat field at summer day. Agriculture industry.
4k00:13Top down view of Harvester machines working in wheat field . Combine agriculture machine harvesting golden ripe wheat field.
4k00:20AERIAL CLOSE UP Flying close above vast yellow wheat field surrounded by impressive mountains in idyllic Tuscany nature at golden light sunset. Huge fiery sun setting behind hills in rural countryside