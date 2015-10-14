0
Stock video
Male farmer walking in soy bean field, examining crops and planning harvest season
B
- Stock footage ID: 12213632
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|546.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|68.1 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:09Close up portrait of farmer man standing in field with a shovel in his hands and looking at the camera.
hd00:16Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
Related stock videos
hd00:21Males farmers agronomists examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm workers checking development of the crops
4k00:08Rear of the African American male farmer in a hat walking the soy green field on the sunset towards the sun. Back view.
hd00:19Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops
hd00:17Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops