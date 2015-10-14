 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Male farmer walking in soy bean field, examining crops and planning harvest season

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12213632
Video clip length: 00:31FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV546.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV68.1 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Male farmer walking in soy bean field, examining crops and planning harvest season
hd00:24Male farmer walking in soy bean field, examining crops and planning harvest season
Agronomy Engineer Cross Wheat Crop Farmland Walking Inspecting Cultivated Plain
4k00:20Agronomy Engineer Cross Wheat Crop Farmland Walking Inspecting Cultivated Plain
Agricultural scientist looking for quality of new seeds in grain field
4k00:25Agricultural scientist looking for quality of new seeds in grain field
farmer standing in a wheat field, looking at the crop
hd00:15farmer standing in a wheat field, looking at the crop
Farmer or agronomist walking and examining soybean plants field in late summer, HD footage
hd00:27Farmer or agronomist walking and examining soybean plants field in late summer, HD footage
Close up portrait of farmer man standing in field with a shovel in his hands and looking at the camera.
hd00:09Close up portrait of farmer man standing in field with a shovel in his hands and looking at the camera.
Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
hd00:16Farmer in Hat in Young Wheat Field and Examining Crop. Aerial View Man Walking Through Wheat Field. Wheat Field Farmer Walking Landscape Nature Agriculture Growth Drone Footage Man Sky. 4K UHD
Follow to disappointed man going on meadow and talking about threat of a crop failure due the drought. Young male farmer walking through the small green sprouts on the field. Rear back view Close up
4k00:32Follow to disappointed man going on meadow and talking about threat of a crop failure due the drought. Young male farmer walking through the small green sprouts on the field. Rear back view Close up
See all

Related stock videos

Males farmers agronomists examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm workers checking development of the crops
hd00:21Males farmers agronomists examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm workers checking development of the crops
Two farmers explore soybean plants in a crop field
hd00:21Two farmers explore soybean plants in a crop field
Rear of the African American male farmer in a hat walking the soy green field on the sunset towards the sun. Back view.
4k00:08Rear of the African American male farmer in a hat walking the soy green field on the sunset towards the sun. Back view.
Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops
hd00:19Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops
Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops
hd00:17Male farmer agronomist examining soybean plants in cultivated field, man farm worker checking development of the crops
Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
hd00:20Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
hd00:24Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
hd00:11Young farmer walking in a soybean field and examining crop.
Same model in other videos
Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
4k00:23Man with VR headset immersing virtual reality
Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
hd00:11Crazy maniac eye peeking, close up
Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
hd00:23Tired man riding in car on passenger seat
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:16Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:11Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
hd00:22Hacker bypassing hardware firewall on laptop computer, hooded male cyber criminal
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:15Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop
hd00:20Cyber crime and computer virus concept with hooded faceless person working on laptop

Related video keywords