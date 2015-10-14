 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Hands with digital tablet computer in dark office interior

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12211793
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV243.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV21.6 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Cropped view of the stylish caucasian woman with autoimmune disease vitiligo using her tablet computer while sitting at the park. Adorable woman texting with friends with her gadget during walk
4k00:11Cropped view of the stylish caucasian woman with autoimmune disease vitiligo using her tablet computer while sitting at the park. Adorable woman texting with friends with her gadget during walk
Caucasian male hand in long sleeve jacket hand gestures, mimicking turning steering wheel, close up isolated black background
4k00:13Caucasian male hand in long sleeve jacket hand gestures, mimicking turning steering wheel, close up isolated black background
Rubbing Alcohol gel for Hands Sanitizer
4k00:22Rubbing Alcohol gel for Hands Sanitizer
Male hand clenched in fist in rays of light isolated on black background. Fingers slowly open themselves and show empty palm, then clenched back into fist. Presentation concept, slow motion video.
4k00:30Male hand clenched in fist in rays of light isolated on black background. Fingers slowly open themselves and show empty palm, then clenched back into fist. Presentation concept, slow motion video.
Woman nervously drumming her nails on the table. Close-up High Quality. Pro Res
4k00:16Woman nervously drumming her nails on the table. Close-up High Quality. Pro Res
Working on a manicure close-up. Beauty salon hands and nails on a dark background. Video footage
hd00:04Working on a manicure close-up. Beauty salon hands and nails on a dark background. Video footage
women hand taking engagement ring off
4k00:08women hand taking engagement ring off
Close up shot hands of woman using clear glass smart phone with gps navigator for traffic to shopping mall in the car for futuristic cyber technology concept
hd00:15Close up shot hands of woman using clear glass smart phone with gps navigator for traffic to shopping mall in the car for futuristic cyber technology concept
See all

Related stock videos

Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
4k00:10Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
Close-Up Woman Typing On IPad
hd00:17Close-Up Woman Typing On IPad
Anonymous Young Woman Sitting at Her Desk She's Drawing, Writing and Using Pen with Digital Tablet Computer. Focus on Hands with Pen. Bright Office where Diverse Team of Young Professionals Work
4k00:15Anonymous Young Woman Sitting at Her Desk She's Drawing, Writing and Using Pen with Digital Tablet Computer. Focus on Hands with Pen. Bright Office where Diverse Team of Young Professionals Work
Product Engineering by Creative Designer Architect working with pen tablet display. drawings on the interactive screen
hd00:13Product Engineering by Creative Designer Architect working with pen tablet display. drawings on the interactive screen
Online shopping. 3 shots. Dolly. Female hand holding a gold credit card and shopping online. More options in my portfolio.
hd00:24Online shopping. 3 shots. Dolly. Female hand holding a gold credit card and shopping online. More options in my portfolio.
Close up shot of hands holding a tablet computer with green mock up screen. A template for video conference or online store 4k footage
4k00:12Close up shot of hands holding a tablet computer with green mock up screen. A template for video conference or online store 4k footage
Close-up of asian young female using digital tablet in agricultural field
hd00:13Close-up of asian young female using digital tablet in agricultural field
Close up view of business woman holding digital tablet in hands using business apps typing studying online at home office, computer device for modern professional communication digital work concept
4k00:10Close up view of business woman holding digital tablet in hands using business apps typing studying online at home office, computer device for modern professional communication digital work concept

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Happy beautiful woman using digital tablet browsing the internet staying connected at home enjoying modern lifestyle
4k00:19Happy beautiful woman using digital tablet browsing the internet staying connected at home enjoying modern lifestyle
Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology
4k00:14Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology
Unrecognizable Cool guy looking vacation photos on digital tablet device lifestyle at home listening to music earphones
4k00:10Unrecognizable Cool guy looking vacation photos on digital tablet device lifestyle at home listening to music earphones
Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology
4k00:13Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology

Related video keywords