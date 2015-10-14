0
Stock video
Hands with digital tablet computer in dark office interior
B
- Stock footage ID: 12211793
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|243.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.6 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:11Cropped view of the stylish caucasian woman with autoimmune disease vitiligo using her tablet computer while sitting at the park. Adorable woman texting with friends with her gadget during walk
4k00:13Caucasian male hand in long sleeve jacket hand gestures, mimicking turning steering wheel, close up isolated black background
4k00:30Male hand clenched in fist in rays of light isolated on black background. Fingers slowly open themselves and show empty palm, then clenched back into fist. Presentation concept, slow motion video.
hd00:04Working on a manicure close-up. Beauty salon hands and nails on a dark background. Video footage
Related stock videos
4k00:10Engineer, Scientists and Developers Gathered Around Illuminated Conference Table in Technology Research Center, Talking, Finding Solution and Analysing Industrial Engine Design. Close-up Hands Shot
4k00:15Anonymous Young Woman Sitting at Her Desk She's Drawing, Writing and Using Pen with Digital Tablet Computer. Focus on Hands with Pen. Bright Office where Diverse Team of Young Professionals Work
hd00:13Product Engineering by Creative Designer Architect working with pen tablet display. drawings on the interactive screen
hd00:24Online shopping. 3 shots. Dolly. Female hand holding a gold credit card and shopping online. More options in my portfolio.
4k00:12Close up shot of hands holding a tablet computer with green mock up screen. A template for video conference or online store 4k footage
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:19Happy beautiful woman using digital tablet browsing the internet staying connected at home enjoying modern lifestyle
4k00:14Close up hands using smart phones digital touch screen device social media friends hanging out networking technology
4k00:10Unrecognizable Cool guy looking vacation photos on digital tablet device lifestyle at home listening to music earphones