0
Stock video
Car windshield wiper sweeping raindrops from glass
B
- Stock footage ID: 12211619
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|178.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|10.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:07High quality shiny gray modern fabric 2160p 30fps UltraHD tilting footage - Fine silky cotton of grey smoked color t-shirt slow tilt 4K 3840X2160 UHD video
hd00:15Huntsville, Muskoka, Ontario, Canada April 2014 Severe spring flooding in Huntsville Muskoka ontario Canada
hd00:11Qadisha River. CU view of a water frothing in the river. Over millenia the river cut the deep gorge that is today the Qadisha Valley in north Lebanon.
Related stock videos
4k00:10Movement of Rain falling on car windshield,drive car on street in city at heavy rain storm,blurred traffic light.
hd00:30Slow Motion Rainy Dark Night view of the Wipers Motion From Inside a Car at a Red Traffic Light
hd00:15Driver POV, Rain turns to snow, splatters, obscures windshield, creates hazardous driving conditions. 1080p