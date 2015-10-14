 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12209315
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV127.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Close-up shot of gloved hands cutting organic head of cabbage with knife in vegetable garden
4k00:14Close-up shot of gloved hands cutting organic head of cabbage with knife in vegetable garden
Young Cabbage Grows in the Farmer Field. Close-up. Cabbage bushes with green leaves on the ground. Summer, day.
4k00:17Young Cabbage Grows in the Farmer Field. Close-up. Cabbage bushes with green leaves on the ground. Summer, day.
One of the plants that grow gardeners is cabbage. Cabbage is one of the most important vegetable plants.
hd00:18One of the plants that grow gardeners is cabbage. Cabbage is one of the most important vegetable plants.
A scene looking straight into a dense tropical rain forest, taken in Singapore. Green pattern, ecology and environment concept.
4k00:11A scene looking straight into a dense tropical rain forest, taken in Singapore. Green pattern, ecology and environment concept.
green leaves of burdock shakes on the wind in forest. smooth movement in nature
4k00:27green leaves of burdock shakes on the wind in forest. smooth movement in nature
Blinds on windows of winter garden with flowers. Adjustable shutters. House plants.
4k00:13Blinds on windows of winter garden with flowers. Adjustable shutters. House plants.
broccoli in the garden
hd00:32broccoli in the garden
Close up of a farmer harvested tobacco leaves for loading a bamboo basket
4k00:29Close up of a farmer harvested tobacco leaves for loading a bamboo basket
See all

Related stock videos

Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape
hd00:20Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape
Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape
hd00:10Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape
Farmer field with the leek & curly kale.
4k00:25Farmer field with the leek & curly kale.

Related video keywords