0
Stock video
Collard green field, cultivated vegetable landscape
B
- Stock footage ID: 12209315
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|127.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|13 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:17Young Cabbage Grows in the Farmer Field. Close-up. Cabbage bushes with green leaves on the ground. Summer, day.
hd00:18One of the plants that grow gardeners is cabbage. Cabbage is one of the most important vegetable plants.
4k00:11A scene looking straight into a dense tropical rain forest, taken in Singapore. Green pattern, ecology and environment concept.