 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Green wheat field, cultivated crops on spring wind

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12161267
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV142.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Visually similar stock footage

I took various camera angles from various locations around the barley field.
hd00:41I took various camera angles from various locations around the barley field.
Spikelet of young green rye. Field and sky
hd00:15Spikelet of young green rye. Field and sky
Cameraing through green wheat and a poppy flower
4k00:13Cameraing through green wheat and a poppy flower
Flying over steep hill towards the mountains
hd00:12Flying over steep hill towards the mountains
4K. SEOUL - September 2015 - The View of Worldcup Park in South Korea. The grasses stir in the wind at Worldcup park in Seoul, South Korea. Fluffy clouds rise to the sky.
4k00:154K. SEOUL - September 2015 - The View of Worldcup Park in South Korea. The grasses stir in the wind at Worldcup park in Seoul, South Korea. Fluffy clouds rise to the sky.
Green wheat field and sunny day
hd00:10Green wheat field and sunny day
The white grass waving in the wind.
4k00:26The white grass waving in the wind.
Slow motion of field grass moved by the wind blow.
hd00:29Slow motion of field grass moved by the wind blow.
See all

Related stock videos

Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
4k00:15Rye Field (Cereal) Growing Crop Time Lapse. Fresh Green Rye Plant Grow Timelapse. Nature spring season. Gardening food, agriculture grain, cover crop, forage crop. Ecology, climate change
The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
4k00:17The hand of a farmer, male worker touches the green leaves of wheat. Growing organic food in the countryside. Hand farmer on wheat sprouts. Farmer in a green wheat field inspects the harvest
farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
4k00:35farmer hand. man farmer working in the field inspects the crop wheat germ natural a farming. business agriculture harvesting concept. farmer hand touches green wheat crop germ agriculture industry.
Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:14Beautiful view of endless green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
4k00:24agriculture. smart farming technology. close-up of farmer walk feet in boots with digital tablet walk on green field of grass wheat at sunset. farmer walk agriculture concept
Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
4k00:24Aerial view of farming tractor spraying on field with sprayer, herbicides and pesticides at sunset. Farm machinery spraying insecticide to the green field, agricultural natural seasonal spring works.
Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
4k00:23Aerial view drone shot of irrigation system rain guns sprinkler on agricultural wheat field at sunset, helps to grow plants in the dry season, increases crop yields
Beautiful view of green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.
4k00:09Beautiful view of green agricultural field on cloudy spring day. Drone flying over wheat field harvest crops in the countryside.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Panning Low Over A Tractor As It Harvests A Crop, With Lush Green Fields And Rows Of Plants - Isle of Tiree, United Kingdom
4k00:16Aerial Panning Low Over A Tractor As It Harvests A Crop, With Lush Green Fields And Rows Of Plants - Isle of Tiree, United Kingdom

Related video keywords