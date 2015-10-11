 
Share Your Colors
See something you like? Save 25% when you use code SHARE25.
Redeem now
Q4 promo Share your colors ADP SRP
0

Stock video

Macro shot of honey bee pollinating pink flower

B

By Bits And Splits

  • Stock footage ID: 12161195
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV41.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV13 MB

Visually similar stock footage

Honeybee on pink flower, close up macro with selective focus, 1080p hd footage
hd00:14Honeybee on pink flower, close up macro with selective focus, 1080p hd footage
Bee flying away after collecting pollen
hd00:10Bee flying away after collecting pollen
Grasshopper swinging on a twig in a garden in summer
hd00:20Grasshopper swinging on a twig in a garden in summer
Hummingbird hawk-moth feeding on a flower, green field blurred background, Cotton thistle
hd00:05Hummingbird hawk-moth feeding on a flower, green field blurred background, Cotton thistle
bee on flower
4k00:10bee on flower
Foxglove Flowers
hd00:18Foxglove Flowers
Jumper spider caught fly with wasp coloring on dry flower. Wasp was collecting pollen on flowers and was attacked by spider. View macro insect in wildlife
4k00:16Jumper spider caught fly with wasp coloring on dry flower. Wasp was collecting pollen on flowers and was attacked by spider. View macro insect in wildlife
Grasshopper on purple thistle in the wind
hd00:31Grasshopper on purple thistle in the wind
See all

Related stock videos

Bee Hits Little Pink Flower, Nature at Slow-motion.
hd00:19Bee Hits Little Pink Flower, Nature at Slow-motion.
Bee pollinates apple tree flower and flying away. Close up shot of bee on spring flower. Slow motion
hd00:08Bee pollinates apple tree flower and flying away. Close up shot of bee on spring flower. Slow motion
Bees visiting pink Flower, Taking Nectar
hd00:15Bees visiting pink Flower, Taking Nectar
Bee Gathering Flower Pollen Flying Closeup In Slow Motion
hd00:14Bee Gathering Flower Pollen Flying Closeup In Slow Motion
Slow motion bee flying in beautiful flower in the morning
4k01:00Slow motion bee flying in beautiful flower in the morning
Bee, abeja crawling on a red flower in the garden, on a bed of flowers, in the field, in the garden, in the forest nature beauty flora green background, field, forest meadow, Anthophila, Apiformes
4k00:14Bee, abeja crawling on a red flower in the garden, on a bed of flowers, in the field, in the garden, in the forest nature beauty flora green background, field, forest meadow, Anthophila, Apiformes
Macro, Slow motion footage of Bee on flower. Licks the nectar from the flower. Bee licking nectar close-up. Shoot on Red Epic Dragon camera.
4k00:10Macro, Slow motion footage of Bee on flower. Licks the nectar from the flower. Bee licking nectar close-up. Shoot on Red Epic Dragon camera.
Bee Wasp, hornet, details closeup view, flowers rosebud
hd00:13Bee Wasp, hornet, details closeup view, flowers rosebud

Related video keywords