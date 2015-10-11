0
Stock video
Burning fire, flames isolated on black background
B
- Stock footage ID: 12161108
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|219.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|85.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11.5 MB
Visually similar stock footage
4k00:16Hot fire and flames from wood logs burning in a fireplace, with dark background and copy space on right, in a relaxing closeup clip in a loop.
4k00:19Perfect real flames filmed on black background in super slow motion. Clean shot with clean smoke
Related stock videos
4k00:17Thick plumes of dark SMOKE rise from a Amazon rain forest in Brazil that is on fire and burning due to deforestation. Dark yellow, black, and gray smoke billows into the sky.
4k00:08Light leaks effect background animation stock footage. Lens light leaks flashing around making an elegant abstract background animation. Classic Light Leak in 4k, yellow Classy Light Leak
4k00:58Soft Fog in Slow Motion on Dark Backdrop. Realistic Atmospheric Gray Smoke on Black Background. White Fume Slowly Floating Rises Up. Abstract Haze Cloud. Animation Mist Effect. Smoke
4k01:00Real fire flame with alpha. Shot on RED in 4K and slow motion. Simple video-integration. Its pre-keyed and edited to retain its color when composited in your video. Version 103