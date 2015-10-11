0
Stock video
Sunflower heads in sunset, silhouettes of cultivated agricultural plants
B
- Stock footage ID: 12161075
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|240.1 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|110.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|14.2 MB
Visually similar stock footage
hd00:15Sunflowers in sunset, cultivated field silhouette against the setting sun, helianthus annuus flower heads on cultivated farmland
4k00:17Sunflowers in sunset, cultivated field silhouette against the setting sun, helianthus annuus flower heads on cultivated farmland
4k00:14Beautiful watercolor ink drops transition on black background, paint bleed Bloom, with circle organic flow expanding, pure splatter spreading. Perfect for motion graphics, digital composition
Related stock videos
4k00:12A farmer walks across a field in rubber boots on a blurred background of the tractor in motion. Concept of: Rubber boots, Lifestyle, Farmer, Slow Motion, Fields.
hd00:19Agriculture. Farmer hand in a field at sunset. Farmer touches green sprouts with his hand in fertile soil. Farmer hand soil and ecology. Green sprouts in fertile soil in the field. Agriculture concept