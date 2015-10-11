 
Stock video

Agricultural tractor in field spraying fungicide solution on wheat crops

  • Stock footage ID: 12160655
Video clip length: 00:24FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV337.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV133.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.6 MB

Related video keywords